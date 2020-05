A three-storied chawl structure at Kandivli, in the western suburbs of Mumbai, caved in on Sunday.

While six persons have been rescued so far, five to six are still feared trapped under the debris. The part of the Deepjyot Chawl at Laljipada in Kandivli West caved in around 5 am.

Teams of Mumbai fire brigade and NDRF have rushed to the spot.

Massive rescue and relief operations are underway.