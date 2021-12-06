Check Covid-19 test prices at major airports in India

With India reporting 21 cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant till December 5, many states have revised their travel guidelines, some mandating RT-PCR tests.

Here are the prices of Covid tests at some major airports across the country:

Delhi airport

Rapid PCR Rs 3,500; RT-PCR Rs 500

Mumbai airport

Rapid PCR Rs 3,900; RT-PCR Rs 600

Kolkata airport

Rapid PCR Rs 3,750; RT-PCR Rs 700

Surat airport

Rapid PCR Rs 3,700; RT-PCR Rs 400

Bengaluru airport

Rapid PCR Rs 3,000, RT-PCR Rs 500

Kochi airport

Rapid PCR Rs 2490, RT-PCR Rs 500

(Data from agencies)

