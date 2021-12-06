Check Covid-19 test prices at major airports

Check Covid-19 test prices at major airports in India

An RT-PCR test costs Rs 500 at the Bengaluru airport

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 06 2021, 14:49 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2021, 15:29 ist
A health worker collects swab sample of a foreign traveler. Credit: PTI Photo

With India reporting 21 cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant till December 5, many states have revised their travel guidelines, some mandating RT-PCR tests.

Here are the prices of Covid tests at some major airports across the country:

Delhi airport

Rapid PCR Rs 3,500; RT-PCR Rs 500 

Mumbai airport

Rapid PCR Rs 3,900; RT-PCR Rs 600 

Kolkata airport

Rapid PCR Rs 3,750; RT-PCR Rs 700 

Surat airport

Rapid PCR Rs 3,700; RT-PCR Rs 400

Bengaluru airport

Rapid PCR Rs 3,000, RT-PCR Rs 500

Kochi airport

Rapid PCR Rs 2490, RT-PCR Rs 500

(Data from agencies)

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Omicron
Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News
Kempegowda airport
Indira Gandhi International Airport
Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport
Surat
Kolkata
Covid test

Related videos

What's Brewing

Is 'Antim' better than 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'?

Is 'Antim' better than 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'?

What's a Food Metaverse?

What's a Food Metaverse?

Vicky-Katrina wedding: A look at the venue

Vicky-Katrina wedding: A look at the venue

This humanoid robot makes perfect human-like faces

This humanoid robot makes perfect human-like faces

Asia's biggest flower market makes influencers 'stars'

Asia's biggest flower market makes influencers 'stars'

DH Deciphers | Metaverse: Future or tech monster? 

DH Deciphers | Metaverse: Future or tech monster? 

Bengaluru residents succeed where BBMP failed

Bengaluru residents succeed where BBMP failed

'Muslim' terms make entry in BJP's UP election campaign

'Muslim' terms make entry in BJP's UP election campaign

Karnataka ahead of other southern states in vaccination

Karnataka ahead of other southern states in vaccination

 