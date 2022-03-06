'Cheer Warriors' engaging Malayali students evacuated from Ukraine

'Cheer Warriors' engage Malayali students from Ukraine

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 06 2022, 15:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2022, 15:45 ist
ndian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, upon their arrival at Kerala House. Credit: PTI Photo

They are flying down to India after a distressing journey, fearing for lives and staring at an uncertain future but a group of 'Cheer Warriors' enlisted by Kerala House are engaging students returning from the war zones of Ukraine to unwind.

Around a dozen Delhi University students and an MBBS student from Philippines, all hailing from Kerala, have signed up as 'Cheer Warriors', a programme that was set on rolls on Friday after Kerala House authorities started noticing that those returning from Ukraine are not in their usual self.

These volunteers are deployed at Kerala House, the state government's headquarters in the capital, and Delhi airport to engage with Malayali students who are evacuated from the war zone.

"We have observed that students are more distressed than those who came before due to the hardships they faced. They spent more time in warzones and borders. So we have engaged 'Cheer Warriors' to ease tension of students," Kerala House Resident Commissioner Saurabh Jain said.

Information Officer Sini K Thomas said they are planning to engage more 'Cheer Warriors' and queries have started pouring in. A Malayali student from the Philippines who is on a vacation in the national capital also expressed willingness to help out students who have returned.

"The students are not in the right frame of mind. They have suffered a lot. The parents back home too are distressed. So we thought of engaging students to cheer them up, interact with them. It is easy for them to open up to students. Our officers are also attending to concerns raised by those returned," Sini said.

Kerala officials are also deployed at the Delhi airport to coordinate with students. The state government is flying three chartered flights from Delhi to Kochi for students who have been evacuated from Ukraine.

The Kerala House officials are also using IT solutions to ease the procedures for taking students to Kerala. Jain said students could scan QR Code set up at help desks to avail a form to fill in details for their onward journey to Kerala.

With some students coming with their pets, arrangements are also made at Kerala House but they are not able to take their pets on AirAsia India's chartered flights, which were booked by the state government, as the airline does not have a pet policy. Such students have been asked to arrange travel for themselves.

