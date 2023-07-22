Cheetah deaths: Govt issues ‘media protocol’

Following the death of five adult African cheetahs at Kuno national park in the last four months, Indian wildlife authorities have come out with a “media protocol” that allows only authorised officers to speak to the press and that too in writing.

Madhya Pradesh forest department has released the new protocol on the advice of the Cheetah Project Steering Committee that has decided that such a protocol will have to be strictly followed by all concerned associated with the Project Cheetah.

Read | Two cheetahs at Kuno suffer injuries in fight with other felines

The Office of Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife), Madhya Pradesh issued the order on July 18th, making it clear that Madhya Pradesh (PCCF and Chief Wildlife Warden) and the Chief Conservator of Forest Cheetah/Lion Project are the authorised persons to give media briefings, which shall only be in writing to “avoid miscommunication.”

All such written communications that are to be “crisp and to the point” will be shared with the National Tiger Conservation Authority – the implementing agency for Project Cheetah – and hosted on the Kuno national park’s website, according to the order, a copy of which is available to DH.

The new order comes in the wake of deaths of two South African cheetahs in quick succession last week due to fatal blood infection that started with maggot infested wounds under the collar.

While experts noted that such wounds probably would have happened from abrasions under radio-collar as the animals’ skin remained wet constantly due to monsoon, the NTCA in a statement attributed the two deaths due to “natural causes” without identifying the causative factors.

The SC on Thursday expressed concerns on the death of eight cheetahs including three cubs born in India and advised the Union government not to make it a prestige issue.

Earlier this week, Madhya Pradesh removed J S Chouhan, the principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife) who was overseeing the cheetah translocation programme at Kuno national park since last year. His shunting out followed last week's two deaths.

The new order says that any information that needs to be shared with experts outside India, has to be done strictly through the NTCA only. A group of experts from South Africa and Namibia advise the Indian officials on various aspects of cheetah conservation.

However, the foreign experts have complained about lack of smooth communication with NTCA and park officials, who often keep them in the dark for days on the health condition of the felines.