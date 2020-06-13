Chennai: 97-year-old defies age, comorbidities, beats COVID-19

Age is just a number, they say. Chennai’s 97-year-old A Krishna Murti proved this old adage by beating COVID-19, of course, with able medical support.

Murti, probably the oldest patient in Tamil Nadu to recover from coronavirus, had multiple comorbid conditions like hypertension and coronary artery disease when he was wheeled into Kauvery Hospital on May 30 after testing positive for COVID-19.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Despite complications, he recovered, providing a glimmer of hope in times of despair. The nonagenarian left the COVID-19 ward amid cheers from the hospital staff.

In a short video released by the hospital, Murti, who is wheeled out of the exclusive ward meant for COVID-19 patients, looks cheerful and even waves to the hospital staff on his way out.

“We have to understand that this (COVID-19) is a dreadful disease. We do lose people. But we do have people fighting and coming out healthy. Bear in mind that having COVID-19 is not the end of your life. We would always have a chance to win the war and stay healthy,” Dr Vijayalakshmi Balakrishnan, consultant, Infectious Diseases, Kauvery Hospital, said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Talking about the challenges in treating the 97-year-old patient, the doctor said Murti presented himself with symptoms of fever, cough and mild breathlessness.

“He had pneumonia. But was an ambulant gentleman and required mild oxygen therapy for the first day or so and he slowly recovered and after five to six days, he started becoming much better, walking around, and talking to us. In fact, he gave us a lot of energy and by the time he went home, we all had a good feeling,” she said.

The patient, according to doctors, was put on a protein-rich diet, and following his recovery, he remained cheerful and jubilant, even advising fellow patients not to worry about the disease.



