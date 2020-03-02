Chennai man hits the jackpot in Dubai raffle, wins BMW luxury car

An Indian businessman in the UAE has won a luxury car in a Dubai raffle, according to a media report on Monday.

Syed NSY, who hails from Chennai, will be driving away a BMW 750Li xDrive M Sport (Mineral White), Khaleej Times reported.

Syed, a resident of Dubai for 30 years, won the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Surprise Draw after the awarding ceremony of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Men's final on Saturday, February 29.

"Wow! What a great news to start the first day of the month - thank you so much Dubai Duty Free for this wonderful surprise," Syed said, who bought his winning ticket at the Tennis Village during the WTA semi-finals in Dubai.

Syed owns a cargo business in Dubai and started participating at the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise promotion four months ago.

The winning ticket was drawn by Novak Djokovic, the World No 1 and champion of the tournament, who claimed his fifth Dubai title, it said.

The Dubai Tennis Championships took place from February 17 to February