Chennai-Salem highway: SC refuses to stay HC's order

The Supreme Court has refused to stay the Madras High Court's order that quashed acquisition of land for Rs 10,000-crore Chennai-Salem eight-lane expressway under the 'Bharatmala Pariyojana'.

The top court, however, agreed to examine the matter in detail by seeking a response from the writ petitioners who claimed the project was being initiated without requisite environment and forest clearance.

It also sought a response from the Centre as well as the Tamil Nadu government on a petition by the National Highway Authority of India.

“We are going to issue notice in the mater, we are not going to stay the high court's order,” a bench of Justices Indu Malhotra and M R Shah said.

The 277.30 km highway faced stiff opposition from activists, farmers and residents alleging loss of agricultural land and damage to forest, flora and fauna.

The project, approved in February, 2018 was expected to cut down travel time between Chennai and Salem.

The high court, in its judgement on April 8 on a batch of writ petitions by P V Krishnamoorthy and others, including PMK leader A Ramadoss, said the projection made by the National Highway Authority of India on benefits of the highway were illusory. It had among others noted there were no proper study in environmental impact of the project.