Chennai sees off migrants with ‘farewell kits’

When a group of migrants lodged at relief centers run by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) left for their native villages in Odisha by a special train on Saturday, they held a white cloth bag in their hands, besides sporting a broad smile.

The bag was nothing but a “farewell kit” presented to them by GCC containing provisions that could last for at least a week. The idea behind providing them with such kits was primarily to take away from their minds the thought of feeding their family members for the next week.

The kit consisting of pulses, wheat flour, cooking oil, rice, and salt that could last for at least a week is being handed over to all 4,000 inmates of the 90 relief centers run by the GCC since the nation-wide lockdown came into force on March 25. The kits are being sponsored by NGOs.

“Most of the inmates at our relief centers were migrant labourers who have been without jobs for the past 40 days. How to feed their families after they go home would be the biggest thought on their minds. We wanted to ensure that they need not worry about food for at least one week and hence we came out with this farewell kit,” J Meghanath Reddy, Deputy Commissioner (Revenue & Finance), GCC, told DH.

Much homework was done to ensure that all the items needed for cooking a meal are included in the kit. And what else better than chocolates to make children back home happy.

“Chocolates and tetra pack juices were also made part of the farewell kits assuming that there would be children in the homes of the migrants, and they would feel happy to have these items given to them,” Reddy added. These kits are given only to those who stayed at the relief centers run by GCC and not to all migrants who take the train from here.

Over 4,000 people from across the country, including 300 from various parts of Tamil Nadu, were lodged in around 90 relief camps for migrants or people stranded here run by the GCC in various parts of the city. These people are now being sent to their native states in batches.

“A lot of thought went into what should be inside the farewell kits. Since a lot of people were from other states, we included wheat flour, edible oil, and other items that one needs daily. The kit would last for at least a week. The idea was to ensure that they don’t start worrying about food immediately after reaching their native places,” Reddy said.

The GCC has been running the relief camps “a bit different” by organizing wellness and positivity classes, yoga training, and lessons on mental health, besides ensuring television sets at every relief center. “We had laid much emphasis on de-stressing our inmates. Several NGOs came forward to conduct wellness camps for the migrants which brought a smile on their faces,” the GCC official said.

Birthdays of two teenaged girls, who got stranded here, were also celebrated at one of the relief centers here.