Chennai witnesses mass exodus as another lockdown begins

A 30-year-old Shanmugasundaram vacated his four-month-old rented accommodation in this metropolis last week and shifted back to his home town of Perambalur, 275 km from here, as he struggled to make his ends meet here due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Shanmugasundaram, who was selling kitchenware for fast food joints here, dumped all his belongings into a medium-sized van that came from his native town and bid adieu, albeit for now, to the city that gave him a living for many years.

“My business was not moving anywhere. Instead of incurring more loses, I decided to get back to my native town and set up some business slowly. I got married just four months back and my wife moved in with me immediately. But we are going back now,” he said.

The tale of 29-year-old Pavarasan is different. The software professional left the city two days before the nation-wide lockdown began on March 25 and came to his native village near Tiruttani, 90 km from here, as his company allowed him to work from home.

With the situation in Chennai going from bad to worse, Pavarasan took a tempo to Chennai on June 17 and vacated his rented accommodation for which he has been paying rent continuously without even living there.

“The situation does not seem to improve for the next few months at least. Already, I have lost nearly Rs 35,000 on the rent and I did not want to waste more money. Since my wife and I work from home, we have decided to stay in our native place till Chennai becomes normal,” Pavarasan told DH.

These two are just among thousands of people who have vacated their houses in Chennai and have gone back to their native places as this metropolis battles with coronavirus. Such an exodus was noticed during the first lockdown that came into force on March 25 too.

With many losing jobs and savings also drying up, experts say, people are being forced to dump the cities and go back to their villages and town, where making ends meet will be much easier.

As Chennai got ready for a complete lockdown from June 19, thousands of vehicles with loads of luggage and people waited at the Paranur check post near Chengalpattu on the Chennai-Tiruchirapalli National Highway on Thursday. The situation was not any better on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway as thousands of people set on their two-wheelers to reach their native places in northern districts.

The exodus from Chennai has only grown bigger over the past week. And, the announcement by the state government that has only aggravated the trend.

Many people find one way or the other to reach their native places without an e-pass, which has been made mandatory by the government for inter-district travel in the state.

The experts said besides difficulties in meeting ends, another reason for people to move out of Chennai is the fear of being infected with Coronavirus, which is spreading at a lightening speed in the state.

Bernard D’ Sami, Professor of History at the prestigious Loyola College here, told DH that psychological feeling of “being safe” in their own places is also one of the reasons for such migration.

“Such a phenomenon was not witnessed in the known history of Chennai city. First is the fear of catching Coronavirus and the second is related to the human psyche of being safe in the towns and villages where they grew up. Such feeling is therapeutic, and people feel satisfied and happy by doing that,” he said.