Chhatrasal Stadium murder case: Court frames charges against wrestler Sushil Kumar

Chhatrasal murder: Charges against Sushil Kumar framed

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 12 2022, 19:03 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2022, 19:08 ist
Sushil Kumar. Credit: AFP file photo

A Delhi court Wednesday framed charges against Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar and 17 others in the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case, setting the stage for their trial.

Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand framed charges against Kumar and other accused under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy.

A detailed order is awaited.

Kumar along with others is accused of allegedly assaulting former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar and his friends in the parking lot of the city's Chhatrasal stadium on May 4, 2021 over an alleged property dispute.

Dhankar later succumbed to injuries and, according to the post-mortem report, he died due to cerebral damage resulting from blunt object impact.

The Delhi Police had arrested the wrestler on May 23. 

The sportsman has been lodged in judicial custody since June 2, 2021.

