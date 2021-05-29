Chhatrasal Stadium murder: Court extends police custody of wrestler Sushil Kumar by four days

A Delhi court on Saturday sent Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar to four more days of police custody in the murder case of a 23-year-old wrestler.

Metropolitan Magistrate Mayank Goel ordered four additional days of custodial interrogation for Kumar, even though the Delhi police sought seven more days of custody.

Kumar was produced before the court after the expiry of his six-day police custody. He was arrested on May 23.

Read | HC declines to consider plea to restrain 'media trial' of wrestler Sushil Kumar

The prosecution claimed Kumar did not cooperate during the custody period. The police said the accused took the deceased at Chhatarsal Stadium and beat him up mercilessly. Eight people have been arrested so far in the case and one licensed pistol was recovered from Kumar.

The prosecutor contended Kumar’s custody was required to recover more incriminating evidence, unearth the complete conspiracy and trace the accused who were yet to be arrested.

The police alleged that Kumar is the main culprit in the heinous crime, where a young wrestler, Sagar Dhankar had died, which was evident from the video clip seized from one of the accused and statement of eyewitnesses.

Kumar’s counsel opposed the plea and accused the police of leaking selective information to the media to create a prejudice against his client.