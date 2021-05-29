Custody of wrestler Sushil Kumar extended by 4 days

Chhatrasal Stadium murder: Court extends police custody of wrestler Sushil Kumar by four days

The court had earlier sent the accused to six days' police custody for interrogation

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 29 2021, 18:56 ist
  • updated: May 29 2021, 19:55 ist
Sushil Kumar was produced before the court on Saturday at the end of the remand period. Credit: AFP Photo

A Delhi court on Saturday sent Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar to four more days of police custody in the murder case of a 23-year-old wrestler.  

Metropolitan Magistrate Mayank Goel ordered four additional days of custodial interrogation for Kumar, even though the Delhi police sought seven more days of custody.

Kumar was produced before the court after the expiry of his six-day police custody. He was arrested on May 23.

Read | HC declines to consider plea to restrain 'media trial' of wrestler Sushil Kumar

The prosecution claimed Kumar did not cooperate during the custody period. The police said the accused took the deceased at Chhatarsal Stadium and beat him up mercilessly. Eight people have been arrested so far in the case and one licensed pistol was recovered from Kumar. 

The prosecutor contended Kumar’s custody was required to recover more incriminating evidence, unearth the complete conspiracy and trace the accused who were yet to be arrested. 

The police alleged that Kumar is the main culprit in the heinous crime, where a young wrestler, Sagar Dhankar had died, which was evident from the video clip seized from one of the accused and statement of eyewitnesses.  

Kumar’s counsel opposed the plea and accused the police of leaking selective information to the media to create a prejudice against his client. 

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Sushil Kumar
Delhi
Delhi High Court

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA releases stunning pic of Milky Way's 'downtown'

NASA releases stunning pic of Milky Way's 'downtown'

Madurai: Man eats dead snake to ward off Covid-19

Madurai: Man eats dead snake to ward off Covid-19

Can dogs spread Covid to humans?

Can dogs spread Covid to humans?

Will you have fewer friends after Covid lockdown?

Will you have fewer friends after Covid lockdown?

 