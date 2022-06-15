Chhattisgarh: Boy who had fallen into borewell rescued after 104 hours

Chhattisgarh: Boy stuck in well rescued after 104 hrs

Sahu fell into the unused 80-feet-deep borewell, located in the backyard of his house in Pihrid village in Malkharoda development block

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 15 2022, 00:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2022, 00:38 ist

Rahul Sahu, an 11-year-old boy who had fallen into a borewell in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa district, was rescued after a 104-hour-long operation on Tuesday night, officials said.

Over 500 personnel, including officials of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Army, local police and the administration, were involved in the massive rescue operation that was underway since Friday evening.

Sahu fell into the unused 80-feet-deep borewell, located in the backyard of his house in Pihrid village in Malkharoda development block, around 2 pm on Friday while playing.

He was stuck at the depth of around 60 feet and a pipeline was installed for the oxygen supply. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted, “..with everyone's prayers and relentless and dedicated efforts of the rescue team, Rahul Sahu has been evacuated safely. I wish that he recovers completely as soon as possible.”

Television visuals showed the boy being taken on a stretcher.

"His condition is stable and he will recover soon. He is being shifted to Apollo hospital in Bilaspur district in an ambulance under the observation of specialist doctors, for which a green corridor has been created for about 100 km to facilitate speedy movement," Bilaspur Collector Jitendra Shukla said. 

Chhattisgarh
India News
borewell
Rescue operation

