Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel launches cow dung based power generation project

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday launched an electricity generation project that uses cow dung as fuel at a farmers' event to mark Gandhi Jayanti , officials said.

Addressing a farmers' rally at Basic School ground in Bemetara district, Baghel said the project will see involvement of villagers, women and youth, and was a step towards realising Mahatma Gandhi's dream of 'Gram Swaraj' (village self rule).

"The entire world is worried over global warming. There is talk of green energy everywhere, so our government has decided to make electricity from cow dung. In every village, such a unit will be set up in gauthans (a place in rural areas where cattle are kept), where cow dung is procured under the Godhan Nyay Yojana scheme," he said.

It will be environment-friendly and also benefit women's self-help groups engaged in dung procurement and gauthan committees, he added.

On the occasion, the chief minister also launched such cow dung powered units set up at Sikola gauthan in Durg, Bancharoda gauthan in Raipur and Rakhi gauthan in Bemetara.