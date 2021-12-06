Chhattisgarh: Dog burnt alive in Raipur, unidentified persons booked

Dog burnt alive in Raipur, unidentified persons booked

PETA India has announced a reward of Rs 50,000 to anyone who provides information that could lead to the arrest of the culprits

PTI
PTI, Raipur,
  • Dec 06 2021, 20:10 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2021, 20:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Unidentified persons have been booked for burning alive a stray dog in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, police said on Monday.

The charred carcass of the canine was found in Shakti Nagar area on December 2, said Khamardih police station SHO Manjulata Rathore.

A case under IPC sections 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, animals) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) was registered on the complaint of animal rescuer Vanchana Laban, the official said.

Animal rights organisation PETA India said it had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 to anyone who provides information that could lead to the arrest of the culprits in the case.

