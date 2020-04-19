C'garh effectively controlled coronavirus: CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh effectively controlled coronavirus outbreak: CM Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said his government was considering starting several economic activities from Monday amid the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak.

In a video address, Baghel said Chhattisgarh had set an example for the country by effectively controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, and thanked the people for their support.

"We are considering to start several economic activities in the state from April 20. MNREGA works have started in the villages. The complete information about which works can be taken up in the districts and directions in this regard are being provided to people. It is important for everyone to follow these guidelines," he said.

"The discipline, strength and grit shown by people over the last one month to tackle the coronavirus outbreak is unique. Chhattisgarh has set an example before the entire nation for effectively controlling the pandemic, which was possible due to dedication shown by people," he said.

He also thanked doctors, health workers, district and police administration and other departments and agencies in the frontline in the fight, adding that villages played a key role in stopping the spread of the virus.

"If you all follow physical distancing, maintain personal hygiene and avoid creating congestion, there will be no chance for further spread of the infection," he added.

