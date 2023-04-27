Chhattisgarh files plea in SC challenging PMLA

The Chhattisgarh government has approached the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

It claimed the central investigation agencies are being misused in order to intimidate, harass and disturb the normal functioning of an opposition government over there.

The top court is likely to hear the matter on May 4.

In the original suit filed under Article 131 of the Constitution by the state government, the Supreme Court has received complaints that ED is "torturing, abusing, and manhandling" people in the garb of conducting a probe.

The state said that an FIR was registered at police station Kadugodi of Bengaluru against one Suryakant Tiwari for offences punishable under various sections of IPC including assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his duty and destruction of evidence.

"The complainant in the FIR is Income Tax Department and the allegation pertains to alleged illegal collection on levy of coal as well as attempts to influence public servants through corrupt and illegal means in the State of Chhattisgarh," the suit stated.

In its plea, the state government said the ED on the basis of the predicate offense, registered an ECIR dated September 29, 2022 and started conducting its investigation.

"The said investigation has resulted in indiscriminate surveys and raids at various Departments and Offices of the State Government, and arrests of State officials," it said.

The suit said, “Karnataka Police has no jurisdiction to register the FIR; if registered on the basis of commission of a cognizable offense, the FIR must be forthwith transferred to the Police which has the jurisdiction to investigate the FIR”.

“The present case is a perfect example of how the Central investigation agencies are being misused by those in power in order to intimidate, harass and disturb the normal functioning of an opposition Government in the State of Chhattisgarh,” it added.

It stated that the Environment Conservation Board (CECB), Labour Commission, Commissioner of State Tax, Chhattisgarh, Commercial Tax -GST Department, and Commissioner of State Tax have been searched under the guise of an FIR registered by Karnataka Police.

The state government said, it is due to this blatant and excessive misuse of powers that it is being forced to approach this court.

The FIR was lodged maliciously in Karnataka by a Central Agency, solely with the aim of facilitating the registration of ECIR by ED, so as to disrupt the smooth functioning of the government in the State, it said.