Chhattisgarh gas leak: Mill operator arrested, owner on the run

The operator of a paper mill in Raigarh in Chhattisgarh where a gas leak on May 6 evening led to the hospitalisation of seven people was arrested on Friday for criminal conspiracy and attempt to commit culpable homicide, police said.

The gas leak took place in Shakti Pulp and Papers when an open recycling chamber was being cleaned and seven people, including the arrested person, had to be hospitalised, an official said.

"The mill's operator, Ranjeet Singh, was arrested after he was discharged from hospital. A case was registered on Thursday night against him and the factory owner under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 202 (intentional omission to give information of offence by person bound to inform), 284 (negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the IPC," said a Pusaur police station official.

"The factory owner is on the run. Besides, a medico- legal notice has been served to Sanjeevani Hospital for allegedly delaying in reporting about such a serious incident to the nearest police station. The hospital's reply has been sought," he added.

Meanwhile, MK Shrivastav, Deputy Director, Industrial Health and Safety, Ragarh, said a probe had revealed safety equipment was not provided to workers and there was no trained supervisor at the time of cleaning of the chamber.

The factory has been sealed after the incident.