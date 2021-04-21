Chhattisgarh govt announces free Covid-19 vaccine for all above 18 years

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has announced that the state government would provide free Covid-19 vaccines for all above 18 years in the state.

छत्तीसगढ़ में 18 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र के लोगों को कोरोना वैक्सीन का भुगतान राज्य सरकार करेगी। अपने नागरिकों की जीवन रक्षा के लिए हम हर संभव कदम उठाएंगे। केंद्र सरकार से अनुरोध है कि वह पर्याप्त संख्या में वैक्सीन की उपलब्धता सुनिश्चित करे। — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) April 21, 2021

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh goverment had also announced that it will give Covid-19 vaccine to its citizens above 18 years free of cost.

More to follow...