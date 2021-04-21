Chhattisgarh govt announces free Covid-19 vaccine for all above 18 years

Chhattisgarh to give free Covid vaccine to all above 18

  • Apr 21 2021, 15:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2021, 15:36 ist
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. Credit: PTI Photo

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has announced that the state government would provide free Covid-19 vaccines for all above 18 years in the state.

 

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh goverment had also announced that it will give Covid-19 vaccine to its citizens above 18 years free of cost.

More to follow...

