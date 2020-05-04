Chhattisgarh govt to bring back stranded migrant workers

The Chhattisgarh government has stepped up efforts to bring back around 6000 migrant workers stranded in Madhya Pradesh , Rajasthan and Gujarat even as number of COVID-19 positive patients rose to 57 following detection of 17 fresh on Sunday.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said the state government will bear expense for repatriation of migrant workers. On his direction, the state’s transport commissioner Dr Kamal Preet Singh has written a letter to the Indian railways, demanding running of special trains for migrant workers.

Chhattisgarh has recorded 57 COVID-19 cases including 21 active ones. Of the 14 new cases, eight were detected in Durg and six in Kavardha district on Sunday. They have been shifted to the AIIMS, Raipur. A total 36 patients have been discharged following their recovery.

About 200 people have been quarantined after they came in contact with the infected migrant workers who came from five states to Chhattisgarh on Sunday. Three more migrants were detected positive in Surajpur four days ago, taking the total to 17.

Superintendent of police Ajay Yadav said the eight labourers who were found in Durg district came from Nagpur, Mumbai, Gondia, Ahmedabad and from the cities in West Bengal and Odisha.

Chhattisgarh health department has asked collectors of all 28 districts to conduct health tests on each and every migrant entering their respective jurisdiction.

The state government sources said 6074 migrant labourers holed up in other states have contacted for their safe return to Chhattisgarh. Of these, 5130 are from Rajasthan, 500 from Gujarat and 445 from Madhya Pradesh. Efforts are also being made to send migrant labourers stranded in Chhattisgarh to their respective states, the sources said.