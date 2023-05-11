1 more arrested in Chhattisgarh liquor syndicate 'scam'

Chhattisgarh liquor syndicate 'scam': ED arrests one more person

The identity of the person, stated to be in the hotel business, has not been disclosed

PTI
PTI, Raipur/New Delhi,
  • May 11 2023, 16:14 ist
  • updated: May 11 2023, 16:14 ist
Enforcement Directorate. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made a fresh arrest in the Rs 2,000 crore alleged liquor syndicate scam linked money laundering case of Chhattisgarh, official sources said Thursday.

The identity of the person, stated to be in the hotel business, has not been disclosed.

Anwar Dhebar, the elder brother of Raipur Mayor and Congress leader Aijaz Dhebar, was the first person to be arrested by the agency in this case last week.

Also read | ED, I-T probe Delhi hawala ring; one arrested

He was produced by the agency before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Raipur on Wednesday at the end of his four-day remand period, and the court later extended his custody by five more days, the sources said.

Money was "illegally" collected from "every" bottle of liquor sold in Chhattisgarh and evidences of "unprecedented" corruption and money laundering of Rs 2,000 crore generated by an alcohol syndicate led by Anwar Dhebar, the ED had alleged.

This money laundering case stems from a 2022 Income-tax department charge sheet filed against state IAS officer Anil Tuteja and others before a court in Delhi, the agency had said.

