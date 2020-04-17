Chhattisgarh: One more COVID-19 patient discharged; 24 recovered so far

One more COVID-19 patient was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur in Chhattisgarh on Friday after recovering from the infection, health officials here said.

The total number of cured and discharged cases has now reached to 24 in the state, while the number of active cases stands at 12.

"A 27-year-old woman, hailing from Katghora town of Korba district, was discharged after her two consecutive tests showed that she is no longer infected," a public relations official of the AIIMS told PTI.

Now, 12 patients are undergoing treatment in the isolation ward of the AIIMS and are in stable condition, he said.

Katghora, located around 200 km from the state capital Raipur, has emerged as the COVID-19 hotspot in the state with 27 confirmed cases reported so far there.

The health officials said, "Of the 5,776 samples sent for screening until now in the state, 36 tested positive, while 5,484 came out negative. Reports of 256 persons are awaited."

So far, 24 people have been discharged after recovering from the infection, they said.

As many as 65,911 people, most of them with travel history abroad or other affected states, are in home quarantine in Chhattisgarh as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, they added.