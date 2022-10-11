'Chhello Show' child actor Rahul Koli dies of leukemia

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 11 2022, 09:41 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2022, 09:41 ist
Chhello Show (Last Film Show) poster. Credit: Handout

Rahul Koli, the child actor of the Gujarati film Chhello Show (The Last Film Show), is India's official entry for the 95th Academy Awards this year, passed away, according to multiple media reports. He was only 10 years old.

Koli reportedly died of leukemia on October 2 at a cancer hospital in Ahmedabad.

Chhello Show is a coming-of-age drama about a young boy's love affair with cinema in a village in Saurashtra. 

More to follow...

Chhello Show
Gujarat
India News
Entertainment News

