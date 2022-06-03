Chidambaram, five others elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

All six candidates, including former Union Minister P Chidambaram, were on Friday elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu. The candidates – three from DMK, two belonging to AIADMK, and one from Congress – were declared elected to the Upper House as they were the only six people to file nominations for as many seats.

Their nominations were accepted on Wednesday, and they were declared elected unopposed at 3 pm after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended.

Chidambaram (Congress), ‘Thanjai’ S Kalyanasundaram, R Girirajan, and K R N Rajeshkumar (all DMK), C Ve Shanmugham and R Dharmar (all AIADMK) are the six new Rajya Sabha MPs from the state.

With Chidambaram’s election, Congress will have an RS member from Tamil Nadu after a gap of six years following the retirement of E M Sudarsana Natchiappan in 2016. This is Chidambaram’s second tenure in Rajya Sabha – the tenure of his first term from Maharashtra ends this month.

The elections were necessitated due to the retirement of six MPs from the state on June 29.

Political parties in Tamil Nadu have refrained from forcing a contest in the Rajya Sabha elections. While the DMK and its allies have enough strength to win four seats, the AIADMK can win two on its own.

After the biennial elections, DMK’s strength will remain at 10, while AIADMK’s number will reduce to four. MDMK, TMC, and PMK have one seat each, while one member will represent Congress. Tamil Nadu sends 18 members to the Rajya Sabha.