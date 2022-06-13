Chidambaram says he suffered suspected hairline crack after policemen 'crashed into him'

Former Home Minister P Chidambaram suffered a hairline crack on his left rib while Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal was manhandled by police during their “peaceful” protest on Monday against summoning top leader Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate.

Congress said its Rajya Sabha MPs Shaktisinh Gohil and Pramod Tiwari also suffered injuries at the hands of the police.

The incidents took place during the day when the leaders attempted to march with Rahul to the ED office where the latter was to be questioned in connection with the National Herald case.

However, police did not allow leaders to accompany Rahul and detained them at various places.

“When three big, burly policemen crash into you, you are lucky to get away with a suspected hairline crack! Doctors have said that if there is a hairline crack, it will heal by itself in about 10 days. I am fine and I will go about my work tomorrow,” Chidambaram tweeted.

When three big, burly policemen crash into you, you are lucky to get away with a suspected hairline crack! Doctors have said that if there is a hairline crack, it will heal by itself in about 10 days I am fine and I will go about my work tomorrow — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 13, 2022

Venugopal was seen dragged to a police vehicle by a policeman from outside ED office where Rahul was being questioned. Congress also released a video of the incident. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Gohil was hit by a lathi, while Tiwari was pushed by police who fell on the ground and suffered injuries.

“It was like an attempt on Venugopal’s life…A former Home Minister was attacked by Delhi Police. His specs were damaged and he suffered a hairline fracture. Is this the way the Modi government is treating a former Home Minister, who was also country’s Finance Minister,” he said.