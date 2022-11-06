Chidambaram says PM wants to usher in 'majoritarianism'

Addressing a campaign rally in Himachal Pradesh's Solan, Modi said that people don't need to keep in mind who is the candidate

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 06 2022, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2022, 15:36 ist
Senior Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram. Credit: PTI Photo

Senior Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram on Sunday found fault with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to voters to forget about candidates and that a vote for BJP will be a blessing to him. The MP said that he was "undermining" parliamentary democracy and a presidential form of government that the RSS wants to usher in the country will entrench "majoritarianism".

"Hon'ble PM said that the voters need not remember the name of the candidate in the constituency. The Hon'ble PM also said 'Vote for the lotus, it is a vote for Modi'. Having shunned Parliamentary debates and press conferences, the Hon'ble PM is now undermining the very basis of a constituency-based Parliamentary democracy," Chidambaram tweeted.

We know that the RSS and its bhakts have nursed for a long time the desire to usher in a Presidential form of government. A Presidential form of government will entrench 'majoritarianism' in the country and pluralism will be killed," the former Finance Minister added.

Addressing a campaign rally in Himachal Pradesh's Solan, Modi said that people don't need to keep in mind who is the candidate.

"You only remember lotus. I have come to you with lotus. When you go to vote and see lotus, you should know that the BJP and Modi have come to you. Your every vote to lotus, will be your blessings to Modi," he said.

