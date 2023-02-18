Chidambaram slams George Soros over 'revival of democracy' remark

Chidambaram slams Soros over 'Indian democracy' remark

Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram. Credit: IANS Photo

Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram on Saturday reacted sharply to George Soros's "revival of democracy" remark.

In a series of tweets he said, "I did not agree with most of what George Soros had said in the past and I do not agree with most of what he says now. But to label his remarks as an "attempt to topple the democratically elected government in India" is a puerile statement".

The former union minister further said in the tweet that the people of India will determine who will be in and who will be out of the government of India.

"I did not know that the Modi government was so feeble that it can be toppled by the stray statement of a 92 year old rich foreign national", he said in another tweet.

He further said to ignore George Soros and listen to Nouriel Roubini. "Roubini warned that India is increasingly driven by large private conglomerates that can potentially hamper competition and kill new entrants".

"Liberalisation was to usher in an open, competitive economy. The Modi government's policies have created oligopolies", he concluded in the tweets.

