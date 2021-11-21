Child abuse evident in prosperous families too: Smriti Irani

Child abuse evident in prosperous families too: Irani

Irani urged the participants to look into abuse that happens in prosperous families, in powerful organisations and in childcare institutions

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 21 2021, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2021, 15:59 ist
Smriti Irani. Credit: PTI photo

There is a presumption amongst many that child abuse is limited to families that are poor, but in reality it is as much evident in prosperous families too, Union minister Smriti Irani said on Sunday.

Addressing the National Workshop on Child Rights with Emphasis on Preventive Aspects of Child Protection Issues, Irani urged the participants to look into abuse that happens in prosperous families, in powerful organisations and in childcare institutions.

"There is a presumption amongst many that abuse is limited to families that are poor and that the abused child is restricted to poverty, but in reality such abuse is as much evident in prosperous families," she said.

"And how can we not as administrators, but as citizens find solutions," the Union Women and Child Development minister told the participants that consisted of NGOs, government officials among others.

She said the best test of a democracy is if, "we as citizens, we as a nation can deliver justice to all children".

"This is a workshop conducted under the aegis of 75 years of Independence and until such time that every child is afforded protection can we truly be free.

"So on your shoulders rests the freedom of a future generation so that may they grow without fear so that they may grow with confidence that if they seek justice that justice will be delivered, so that they grow with the belief that what you do today in protection of children is the flag that they will bear for their future generation," she said.

