Child centre changed kids' names for conversion, alleges NCPCR head

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson Priyank Kanoongo has alleged that the child rights body has found that the coordinator of a child welfare centre in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen has changed the names of three children in order to change their religion.

Kanoongo took to Twitter to post about the incident. “In Raisen, Madhya Pradesh, during the inspection of a child welfare centre, a case has been found where the operator was changing the names as well as religion of three children,” he tweeted.

रायसेन,मध्यप्रदेश में शिशुगृह के निरीक्षण में 3 बच्चों के नाम व धर्म बदल कर बालगृह संचालक द्वारा नए नाम व धर्म के दस्तावेज बनवा लेने का मामला मिला है।बच्चों के धर्मपरिवर्तन का मामला गम्भीर है,ज़िला प्रशासन को संचालक हसीन परवेज़ के विरुद्ध प्रकरण दर्ज करने के निर्देश दिए हैं। — प्रियंक कानूनगो Priyank Kanoongo (@KanoongoPriyank) November 12, 2022

Kanoongo told DH that the incident took place in Gouharganj village in Raisen district where he was altered about the change of names of the three children.

“The children – three siblings – were abandoned by their mother, who lives in a neighbouring district, and they were taken in by the centre two years ago. On admission, the operator changed their names from Hindu names to Muslim ones, and even had Aadhaar issued on the changed names,” said Kanoongo. He added that the Aadhaar had the names of the parents as well as their religion.

The children, he added, told him upon inspection that they have two names.

An FIR has been registered against the operator of the centre, which is a government-funded private one. Kanoongo said that the operator will be barred from running such a centre in the future.