Child rights body points out 'use of children' in 'illegal' Haldwani protests

The National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights which pointed out the involvement of children in “illegal” protests in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani, has asked the district magistrate to look into the matter as it violates the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

In a letter to the DM of Nainital, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanungo asked for an inquiry into the incident and for an action report within seven days.

The Commission said that it has observed that minor children are being used “by the perpetrators for illegal protest”.

“In the photographs that have been uploaded on social media, children are clearly seen sitting with banners in their hands in the protest. It is pertinent to mention that children of tender age have been brought to the protest site in these adverse weather conditions which can prove to be dangerous for their health and wellbeing,” the letter dated January 5, states. Kanungo added that the Commission also received a complaint in this matter.

There were similar incidents in the past, the Commission said, where children were injured. “It is pertinent to mention here that the Commission on earlier occasion has observed that use of children in such illegal protest has resulted in injury and even caused the death of minor children in one of the protests,” it said.

In the letter, Kanungo has asked the DM that apart from the inquiry, the children should be identified and produced before the Child Welfare Committee if required to ensure their safety. The parents of the children, the NCPCR said, might also be counselled if the need arises.