Children of tender age can't be exposed, says SC as it stays Kerala govt's decision to conduct offline exam for class 11

Ashish Tripathi
  • Sep 03 2021, 21:05 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2021, 21:05 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Kerala government's decision to conduct an offline exam for Class 11 from September 6, saying children of tender age can't be exposed to risk in view of the alarming Covid-19 situation in the state.

"There is an alarming situation in Kerala. It accounts for nearly 70% of cases in the country, with more than 30,000 daily cases. Children of tender age can't be exposed to risk," a bench presided over by Justice A M Khanwilkar said.

The top court passed the order on a plea by one Rasoolshan A, represented by advocate Prashant Padmanabhan, challenging the Kerala High Court order declining to interfere with the state government decision to conduct offline exams. Padmanabhan contended that it was a huge risk to conduct physical exams amid the alarming Covid-19 situation in the state. 

He said that children have not been vaccinated and there are lakhs of students who are supposed to take the exam scheduled from September 6 to 27. 

The bench wondered if the Kerala government has considered these facts before deciding the schedule for the offline exams. 

The bench said that prima facie it found force in the submission made by the petitioner that the state government has not seriously considered the prevailing situation before having a physical exam. 

“As we couldn't get a satisfactory response from counsel for the state in this regard, we grant interim relief staying offline exam for till next date of hearing. List this matter on September 13," the bench said. 

