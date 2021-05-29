PM announces scheme for children orphaned due to Covid

Children orphaned due to Covid-19 to get monthly stipend upon turning 18, Rs 10L after turning 23

Such children will get a monthly stipend once they turn 18 and a fund of Rs 10 lakh when they turn 23 from PM-CARES, PMO has said

DH Web Desk,
  • May 29 2021, 18:28 ist
  • updated: May 29 2021, 18:28 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that all children who have lost both parents or guardians due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be supported under the 'PM-CARES for Children’ scheme.

The Prime Minister's Office has said that such children will get a monthly stipend once they turn 18 and a fund of Rs 10 lakh when they turn 23 from PM-CARES.

Read | SC directs states to provide immediate relief to children orphaned due to Covid

This comes a day after the Supreme Court directed states to provide care for children who were orphaned or lost one parent or guardians due to coronavirus.

More to follow...

