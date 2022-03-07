'China, India should not drain each others energies'

China and India should not 'drain each others' energies', says Chinese foreign minister

Ties between the two Asian giants deteriorated after a fatal border clash in the Galwan valley

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Mar 07 2022, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 07 2022, 15:37 ist
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Credit: Reuters Photo

China and India should help each other accomplish goals, instead of "draining each others' energies", Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.

Ties between the two Asian giants deteriorated after a fatal border clash in the Galwan valley in June 2020 left at least 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers dead.

At an annual press briefing in Beijing, Wang acknowledged that ties with India had "met with some setbacks" in recent years.

He said that "some forces" have tried to create conflict and division between China and India. 

