China bigger enemy than Pakistan: Sharad Pawar

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Jul 12 2020, 13:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2020, 13:13 ist
Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI

For India, China is a bigger threat than Pakistan,  NCP founder-president and former defence minister Sharad Pawar said.

"When we think of an enemy the first name that comes to our mind is that of Pakistan. But we need not worry about Pakistan. In the long term, it is China that is acting against Indian interests," Pawar said in an interview to Saamana,  the Shiv Sena mouthpiece, that is conducted by Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut.

According to Pawar, one of the senior-most politicians in India,  since China is economically powerful,  the threat to India is far worse.

"By creating a picture of camaraderie, you cant resolve issues of two countries," he said referring to prime minister Narendra Modi's series of meetings with Chinese president Xi Jinping.

