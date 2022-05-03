China building road network near bridge on Pangong-Tso lake: Report

China is apparently building a network of roads near the newly-constructed bridge on the bank of Pangong-Tso lake close to the LAC between India and China, recent satellite images have shown.

According to a report by India Today, satellite images provided by the EU's Copernicus showed site clearance for likely road work south of the bridge. It said the new construction was visible during the last two weeks of April.

The report stated that the new road is likely to cut the distance and time for the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to move their assets from Rutog. The report added that construction of the new infrastructure could be aimed at avoiding August 2020-like situation when the Indian forces had gained control of the critical positions on the Kailash heights by conducting surprise operations.

Incase you're still wondering why the new bridge at #PangongTso matters, here's an explainer on its implications & potential advantages it holds for #China's troops in the area, very likely a lesson learnt from #India's maneuvers at Rezang La in 2020 https://t.co/wsQwQuHQT9 pic.twitter.com/xoAzkWIhqY — Damien Symon (@detresfa_) January 4, 2022

India and China have been engaged in border disputes since May 5, 2020 and diplomatic and military talks are on to resolve the issues.

