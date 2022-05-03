China making road network near Pangong-Tso lake: Report

China building road network near bridge on Pangong-Tso lake: Report

The report stated that the new road is likely to cut the distance and time for the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to move their assets from Rutog

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 03 2022, 13:30 ist
  • updated: May 03 2022, 14:53 ist
A view of the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh. Credit: Reuters File Photo

China is apparently building a network of roads near the newly-constructed bridge on the bank of Pangong-Tso lake close to the LAC between India and China, recent satellite images have shown.

According to a report by India Today, satellite images provided by the EU's Copernicus showed site clearance for likely road work south of the bridge. It said the new construction was visible during the last two weeks of April.

The report stated that the new road is likely to cut the distance and time for the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to move their assets from Rutog. The report added that construction of the new infrastructure could be aimed at avoiding August 2020-like situation when the Indian forces had gained control of the critical positions on the Kailash heights by conducting surprise operations.

India and China have been engaged in border disputes since May 5, 2020 and diplomatic and military talks are on to resolve the issues.

Check out latest DH videos here

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pangong Lake
India
China
People's Liberation Army
PLA

Related videos

What's Brewing

An unusual April brings record temperatures, dry spells

An unusual April brings record temperatures, dry spells

Natasha Poonawalla wows all with her Met Gala look!

Natasha Poonawalla wows all with her Met Gala look!

Eid 2022: All about fun, fashion and family

Eid 2022: All about fun, fashion and family

Eid Al-Fitr 2022: 5 desserts that you must try this Eid

Eid Al-Fitr 2022: 5 desserts that you must try this Eid

Alicia Keys, Blake Lively give odes to NY at Met Gala

Alicia Keys, Blake Lively give odes to NY at Met Gala

Johnny Depp was to have earned $22.5m for 'Pirates 6'

Johnny Depp was to have earned $22.5m for 'Pirates 6'

Hitler's 'Jewish' blood: An old conspiracy theory

Hitler's 'Jewish' blood: An old conspiracy theory

 