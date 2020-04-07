China hands over Arunachal youth, who 'accidentally' crossed the border, put into quarantine

Chinese forces on Tuesday handed over the youth from Arunachal Pradesh, more than two weeks after he "accidentally" crossed the border in Upper Subansiri district while reportedly plucking herbs.

The 21-year-old Togley Singkam, who was handed over to the Indian army guarding the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh was immediately put into quarantine in view of the fear of Coronavirus infection.

"When the incident came to light, the Indian army immediately swung into action and approached the Chinese side utilizing the established border management mechanism. Owing to peace and tranquility that is existing in the region and the bonhomie that has developed between both the border guarding forces, Singkam was handed over to the Indian Army on Tuesday. This has provided immense relief to the family members of Singkam and also to the people of the area," said a statement issued by public relations officer (defence), based in Guwahati, Lt. Col. P. Khongsai.

Singkam and two of his friends had reportedly crossed the McMahon Line in the Aspila sector on March 19. He was caught by the Chinese forces while his friends managed to flee. The incident came to light after Tagin Cultural Society, a cultural body representing the Tagin tribe moved Arunachal Pradesh Governor B.D. Mishra, who is a retired army officer.

The McMahon Line demarcates the boundary between the Tibet autonomous region of China and Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing claims as its own. The McMahon Line is not properly demarcated and small cement pillars erected on the Indian side often get covered under jungles.

Khongsai said Singkam will be handed over to his family after 14-days of quarantine and COVID-19 tests.