China-India faceoff – Both sides mutually agree to disengage from friction areas in Ladakh

India and China have agreed to disengage their troops from the friction areas in eastern Ladakh, a new step towards peaceful resolution of the tense face-off prevailing along the Line of Actual Control for the last one-and-a-half months.

This was decided at a marathon meeting held between senior military leaders from both sides on Tuesday.

Follow | India-China border tensions live updates

The meeting between Lt Gen Harinder Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Leh-based 14 Corps and Maj Gen Liu Lin, Commander, South Xinjiang Military region began around 10.30 AM on Monday and continued for nearly 11 hours.

“The Corps Commander level talks between India and China on June 22, 2020 were held at Moldo (opposite to Chushul) in a cordial, positive and constructive atmosphere. There was a mutual consensus to disengage,” Army sources said in Delhi.

“Modalities for disengagement from all friction areas in Eastern Ladakh were discussed and will be taken forward by both the sides,” they added.

The breakthrough was announced on the day when Army Chief Gen M M Naravane is due to visit Ladakh for an on-the-spot assessment of the security scenario.

Accompanied by the GOC Northern Command Lt Gen Y K Joshi, the Army Chief would also meet the soldiers who put up a gallant fight with the PLA troops on the bloody Monday wherein 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a brutal hand-to-hand combat with Chinese troops.

In an emergency commanders' conference, Gen Naravane reviewed the security scenario and operational readiness of the Army with his top commanders in Delhi on Monday.

The commanders' conference was preceded by a detailed security review chaired by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday in which it was decided to change the rules of engagement for the soldiers and empower them to give a “befitting reply to any Chinese misadventure.”

Last Monday’s clash resulted in the killing of 20 Indian soldiers including an officer, injuring 76 others. Ten others including four officers were held captive by the Chinese and were released after three days.

According to the Union Minister and former Army Chief Gen V K Singh, 43 PLA soldiers were also killed in the clash making it the bloodiest confrontation on the LAC since the 1962 war.

The bloody battle frayed ties between the two countries, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi sending a strong message to China that “India wants peace but if provoked, India is capable of giving a befitting reply”.