China tests unmanned flights near Kailash range

China has reportedly developed and conducted the first test run of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) meant for the surveillance of Indian positions near the strategically important Kailash Range.

Developed in Shaanxi, the UAV’s first flying and control task at Gar Gunsa in the Tibet Autonomous Region was undertaken by the Hailan Aviation team, news agency IANS reported, citing sources.

“The UAV took off from an elevation of 4700 m at Baga Township and completed its task of patrolling, control and search operation in the Kailash Mountain region," the agency quoted sources as saying.

The Kailash range became a focal point when the Indian Army preemptively occupied certain critical heights overlooking Chinese positions last year in August. The move was in response to China’s incursions at the northern bank of the lake and forced Beijing’s troops into a stalemate that brought to a close a months-long bout of sporadic skirmishes at the border. This also included fighting at Galwan Valley, that led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers in June last year.

The two sides had agreed to a disengagement, a process that was completed in only February this year, though recent reports have suggested that complete de-escalation was still a ways off.

Last year, China had also carried out tests for unmanned helicopters but the winged UAV is built to pick up movements in the rugged terrain of the Kailash Ridge. Last month, sources told India Today the Chinese Army was reinforcing its presence in the depth areas of eastern Ladakh through permanent accommodations and military buildings even as diplomatic talks to deescalate continues.

So far, 11 rounds of Corps Commander level talks have yielded some success, even though officials are yet to find solutions for friction points like Gogra, Hot Spring and Depsang.