Chinese embassy says Indian troops illegally trespassed LAC, reports claim India now in control of South Pangong area

The Chinese embassy in India has released a statement saying Indian troops illegally trespassed LAC again at southern bank of Pangong Tso and near the Reqin Pass on August 31 and conducted "flagrant provocations."

The statement further reads: "What India has done, runs counter to the efforts made by both sides over a period time to ease and cool down the situation on the ground."

It also said, "China made solemn representations to India, urged them to control and restrain frontline troops."

Another round of military talks to ease escalating tension triggered by the fresh confrontation between the two sides on the southern bank of the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh was held on Tuesday.

The two sides held talks for around six hours on Monday as well but no concrete outcome emerged from the engagement, the sources said.

They said a sizeable number of Chinese troops attempted to occupy the area in a bid to open a new front as the two sides continue to hold talks to resolve the three-and-half-month-long border row.

The two sides were earlier engaged in a confrontation on the northern bank of Pangong Tso lake but it was for the first time such an incident occurred on its southern bank, they said.

Following the Chinese attempt, the Indian Army significantly strengthened its presence on a number of "strategic heights" around the Pangong lake besides further bolstering its presence in the area.

There have been reports that China has deployed J-20 long-range fighter jets and several other key assets in strategically located Hotan airbase, which is around 310 km from eastern Ladakh.

In the last three months, the IAF deployed almost all its frontline fighter jets like Sukhoi 30 MKI, Jaguar and Mirage 2000 aircraft in the key frontier air bases in eastern Ladakh and elsewhere along the LAC.

An NDTV report quoting army sources said that the Indian army now has effective military control of the entire disputed area in the region. Senior officials told the publication that the army's occupation of these key heights was an entirely defensive move, done to counter a Chinese build-up with tanks and troops on their side of the LAC in the area.

The fresh attempt by China to change the status quo in the Pangong lake area is the first major incident in the area after the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15 in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed.

