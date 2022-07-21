Chinese firm to supply wheels to railways

Due to the war in Ukraine, Indian Railways is depending on a Chinese company to supply wheels for its Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches.

"The railways has placed a purchase order for 39,000 wheels for LHB coaches from Chinese manufacturer Taiyuan after the company won the global tender," Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, said in a question in the Lok Sabha.

Due to the present war crisis between Russia and Ukraine, the supplies against the ongoing contracts on the firms from Russia and Ukraine were affected. Earlier, a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for 30,000 wheels for LHB coaches was issued on M/s KLW with a manufacturer based in Ukraine.

"Subsequently, M/s KLW invoked force majeure clause due to inability to supply on account of war crisis in Ukraine and formal purchase order could not be issued to Ukrainian firm," Vaishnaw said.

"The rate on which the contract was placed on the China-based firm was 1.68 per cent higher than the rate per wheel given in LoA on Ukrainian firm," the reply said.

He said that the deal with the Chinese firm was struck to tide over the crisis of wheels for LHB coaches. The minister added that the Chinese firm is registered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) for wheels for LHB coaches, in accordance with the land border policy of the government of India.