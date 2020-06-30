Chinese forces inscribe Mandarin symbol and map of China on disputed territory: Report

'Chinese forces inscribe Mandarin symbol, map of China'

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 30 2020, 17:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2020, 20:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Chinese forces have inscribed a massive Mandarin character and a map of China on the ground occupied by them near Ladakh's Pangong Tso Lake, according to an NDTV report.

The Mandarin symbol and map illustration on the ground measure about 81 metres and are located between Finger 4 and Finger 5 in length and 25 metres in width, large and clear enough to be spotted by imagery satellites, stated the report. Earlier, Wang Hajiang, a top commander of the PLA in Tibet was photographed repainting a Mandarin character that meant ‘China’ along the India-China border in the region, said the report.

The images show Chinese PLA have consolidated in the region where Indian soldiers are being obstructed from patrolling after violent clashes in May in which several Indian soldiers may have been injured, says the publication. 

“At least 186 prefabricated huts, shelters and tents of varying sizes are visible in the new images with the Chinese occupying areas not just along the bank of the lake but eight kilometres along a ridge-line which extends to Chinese territory,” says the report.

There have been several clashes between Indian forces and PLA soldiers but the recent one was one of the most deadliest. The June 15 clash between both forces led to the loss of 20 Indian Army soldiers and many others injured. The Chinese side had also reportedly suffered casualties.

China
Ladakh
India-China border
Galwan Valley
Pangong Lake

