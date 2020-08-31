Chinese troops carry out provocative military movement: Indian Army

In a fresh spiralling of tensions on the disputed India-China border in eastern Ladakh, Chinese People’s Liberation Army troops carried out “provocative military movements to change the status quo” on the southern banks of the Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh, an Indian Army spokesperson said on Monday.

“On the Night of August 29 and 30, 2020, PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh, and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo,” Army spokesperson Col Aman Anand said in a statement.

“Indian troops preempted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground. The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility through dialogue, but is also equally determined to protect its territorial integrity.”

A Brigade Commander level Flag Meeting was in progress at Chushul to resolve the issue, he added.

The Line of Actual Control – the disputed boundary between India and China – in eastern Ladakh was on the boil for the last five months with PLA troops entering the Indian territory in several points, pitching up tents, setting up infrastructure and blocking the traditional patrolling routes of Indian troops.

The southern banks of the 135 km long pristine lake in Ladakh is one of the spots where the PLA forced the Indian Army to stop its movement to Finger 8 (mountain spurs on the banks identified by numbers 1-8), which was the Indian perception of the LAC. The Indian troops were stopped at Finger 4 and had to even retreat from the position because of a mutually agreed disengagement process.

Other areas where there is stand-off between Indian and PLA troops resulting in simmering tension are Galwan valley, Hot Spring and Gogra Post as well as Depsang plains, north of Galwan. In June, the Galwan valley also witnessed the most violent clash since the 1962 war in which 20 Indian soldiers including a Col rank officer and a sizable number of PLA troops were killed in a brutal hand-to-hand contact.

Several rounds of military and diplomatic level talks including dialogues between the two Foreign Ministers failed to resolve the deadlock.