Chinmayanand case: Victim says has no faith in UP govt

The law student, who lodged a rape complaint against Union minister and senior BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, said ''I have no faith in UP government."

The rape complaint was lodged in Delhi, as the UP police had refused to register the same.

Speaking to reporters at Shahjahanpur, her home town, about 175 kilometres from here, the student also said that she did not expect a ''fair probe'' in the state.

She said that the special investigation team, formed to probe the matter, had not so far questioned Swami Chinmayanand. She had also accused the local police of trying to destroy evidence against the seer.

The student, who had gone missing after posting a video on the social media alleging her ''sexual exploitation'', also accused the district officials in Shahajahanpur of threatening her parents for daring to lodge a complaint against Chinmayanand.

The girl, who was traced to Rajasthan, apprehended threat to her and the lives of her family members from the state police. She also demanded action against the district officials.

The family of the student has accused Chinmayanand, who was also the president of the managing committee of the law college, where the girl studied, of ''sexually exploiting'' her.

The Swami, however, has rejected the allegations and claimed that he had received an anonymous phone call demanding rs. five crore extortion. He had also alleged in the complaint that the caller had threatened to release an ''obscene video''.