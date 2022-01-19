Chirag Paswan demands President Rule in Bihar

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Tuesday yet again demanded imposition of President's rule in Bihar, claiming that law and order in the state had collapsed.

Paswan urged Governor Fagu Chauhan to recommend President's rule in Bihar in view of what he said was inability of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to administer the state.

Citing the recent hooch tragedy in Nalanda district that claimed 11 lives, Paswan, in his letter to the Governor, said, “state enforcement agencies, including police, are responsible for such tragedies. The CM holds the home department (portfolio) also but he failed (in his duties)... He also failed in effectively enforcing the prohibition law in the state”.

"There is nothing called law and order in the state so there is no other option but to impose President Rule in Bihar," he maintained.

The district administration has confirmed the deaths of 11 people in Nalanda district from the consumption of poisonous liquor.

“So far, 11 people have died in this entire case. Although the post-mortem report has not come yet, prima facie it appears that everyone has consumed illicit liquor”, said a senior police official of the district.

Meanwhile, Paswan also wrote a letter separately to the state CM and demanded that the government must pay a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in the Nalanda hooch tragedy and government jobs for their children.

Earlier too, Paswan had made similar demands for the imposition of President's Rule in Bihar in 2016 alleging a continuous slide in law and order in the state under the Nitish Kumar-led government.

The law and order situation in Bihar has become even worse than “jungle raj” of 1990s, he had claimed.

In October 2021 just ahead of by-polls in the state, Paswan had slammed Nitish Kumar for his remark that RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav can get him shot and claimed that the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state has created a fear psychosis among people.

Yadav had commented that he would ensure "visarjan" (political end) of Nitish Kumar in the October 30 by-elections in Bihar, following which the JD(U) leader retorted that the former can get him shot but cannot do anything else.

