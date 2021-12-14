Chopper crash: FIR against YouTuber's tweet quashed

Chopper crash: HC quashes FIR against YouTuber who posted controversial tweet

The controversial tweet took aim at the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu in the context of the December 8 IAF helicopter crash which killed CDS General Bipin Rawat

PTI
PTI,
  • Dec 14 2021, 19:09 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 19:09 ist
Police had registered the case against Maridhas under different sections of IPC. Credit: iStock Images

The Madras High Court on Tuesday quashed the FIR registered by the city police against a well-known YouTuber, Maridhas, over a controversial tweet apparently aimed at the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu in the context of the December 8 IAF helicopter crash which killed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others near Coonoor in the state.

Though the tweet was deleted subsequently a complaint was filed against Maridhas by a DMK functionary. He was subsequently arrested. Justice G R Swaminathan quashed the FIR saying offences mentioned in the FIR were not made out in the tweet.

Police had registered the case against Maridhas under different sections of IPC including promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence. General Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other military personnel were killed in the copter crash last week, while one officer is undergoing treatment in Bengaluru for the injuries sustained in the accident. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Madras High Court
IAF
CDS
Bipin Rawat
Tamil Nadu
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Assam specialty tea auctioned for ‘record’ Rs 99,999/kg

Assam specialty tea auctioned for ‘record’ Rs 99,999/kg

Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold

Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold

Kim Kardashian now one step away from becoming a lawyer

Kim Kardashian now one step away from becoming a lawyer

20 years of K3G: 5 reasons to revisit the blockbuster

20 years of K3G: 5 reasons to revisit the blockbuster

DH Radio | All about cryptocurrency, the flux within

DH Radio | All about cryptocurrency, the flux within

DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign

DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign

Refugee Afghan musicians arrive in Portugal

Refugee Afghan musicians arrive in Portugal

Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year

Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year

Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram

Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram

India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs

India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs

 