Chopper crash: HC quashes FIR against YouTuber who posted controversial tweet

The Madras High Court on Tuesday quashed the FIR registered by the city police against a well-known YouTuber, Maridhas, over a controversial tweet apparently aimed at the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu in the context of the December 8 IAF helicopter crash which killed Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and 12 others near Coonoor in the state.

Though the tweet was deleted subsequently a complaint was filed against Maridhas by a DMK functionary. He was subsequently arrested. Justice G R Swaminathan quashed the FIR saying offences mentioned in the FIR were not made out in the tweet.

Police had registered the case against Maridhas under different sections of IPC including promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence. General Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 other military personnel were killed in the copter crash last week, while one officer is undergoing treatment in Bengaluru for the injuries sustained in the accident.

