Chopper crash: Madras HC quashes FIR against YouTuber who posted controversial tweet

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday quashed an FIR registered under various sections of IPC, including the one that attracts sedition, against controversial YouTuber Maridhas by the Madurai Police.

Maridhas, who knocked at the doors of the judiciary against the FIR, was booked by the police for his tweet -- ‘Is Tamil Nadu turning into another Kashmir’ which was posted on the day after Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 Army officers and personnel died in a helicopter crash in the Nilgiris.

The YouTuber, who apparently is a BJP supporter, had deleted the tweet immediately after posting it on December 9, but the Madurai Police booked him under Sections 124A (Sedition), 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups), and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC.

“In the age of social media, a YouTuber or any person commenting on questions of public importance would also be entitled to the very same right which courts accord to journalists and media under Article 19(1)(a) -- Right to Freedom of Speech and Expression -- of the Constitution,” Justice G R Swaminathan of the Madurai Bench said in his order.

Additional Advocate General Veera Kathiravan, who represented the state government, defended the registration of the FIR against Maridhas. Rejecting the arguments placed by the government, the judge said Maridhas “probably realised that his reaction was unnecessary", pointing to the fact that he himself deleted the tweet.

Though the court quashed the FIR, the YouTuber will continue to remain in jail in a forgery case filed against him in 2020.

Maridhas’ arrest triggered a massive row with the BJP accusing the DMK government of throttling free speech. Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai had supported Maridhas, seeking to know what was wrong in the tweet and how did it attract sedition.

“The sedition case filed by Madurai police against Maridhas is quashed by Madurai High Court today @BJP4TamilNadu welcomes this judgment of the Hon court & will continue to fight for all the nationalist voices when it’s suppressed. Hope @arivalayam govt learnt its lesson,” Annamalai tweeted.

