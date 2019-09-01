'Church' on Tirumala hills turns out to be solar pipes

Following the recent controversy over Jerusalem pilgrimage subsidy being advertised on APSRTC tickets in Tirumala, a social media post showing a church-like structure with a huge cross, amidst the lush green Karakambadi hill range there caused a stir among devotees and many Hindu organizations.

While campaigns by a few overenthusiastic evangelical groups is not uncommon on the seven hills, there is now heightened scrutiny on the affairs of Tirumala after YS Jaganmohan Reddy's maternal uncle took over as the TTD Board chairman.

It was alleged that Y V Subba Reddy is a converted Christian. However, the government denied all the allegations.

On Saturday, the TTD Vigilance authorities filed a case against a person who is accused who carrying on this misleading social media campaign, which riled up millions of Hindus across the world.

The TTD vigilance officials investigation revealed that one Arun Katepalli, with a WhatsApp group tagged as “Anuvanuvuna Hindutvam”, had carried on a deliberate tirade and disinformation campaign tagged as "Edukondalupai Esumandiralu", (Churches on Seven Hills).

Vigilance officials say Katepalli had mischievously photographed and misrepresented the solar pipes on a forest department watchtower as a Cross. A case was registered against him at the Tirumala -Two Town police station.