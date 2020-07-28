Cinema halls, international flights: What is expected to open in Unlock 3.0?

Even as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to surge in the country, the central government is planning to ease restrictions as part of Unlock 0.3, which is likely to be implemented from August 1, according to a report by NDTV.

To revive the fast-deteriorating economy, a number of industrial groups have requested the government to ease the lockdown restrictions from the next month.

The closure of cinema halls has hit the entertainment industry badly. A number of associations for cinema halls have asked the Ministry of Information and Broadcast to allow theatres to function with 25-30 percent capacity while following social distancing and all guidelines.

“We’re extremely hopeful of getting permissions starting August and hope to resume across states by the end of September,” CEO of PVR Cinemas, Gautam Dutta told Mint. A number of theatre chains have already shifted to contactless transactions and physical body checks are replaced by sensors.

The government is also said to ease restrictions on international air travel, which came to a halt from March 23 after the national lockdown was announced. The government is planning to open some routes.

Sources told NDTV that the states will take the final decision on the reopening of gyms, school, colleges and markets even if the Central government gives the green signal. Metro rail will remain shut.

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry said that though there has been a substantial easing of lockdown in Unlock 1.0 and 2.0, Unlock 3.0 will be a crucial decision for the country, according to ANI.