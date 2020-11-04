Cinema halls set to open in Mumbai after seven months

After a gap of seven months, the cinema halls, multiplexes and theatres are set to open in Mumbai and elsewhere in Maharashtra from Thursday.

The Maharashtra government’s chief secretary Sanjay Kumar issued the new Unlock measures in the state on Wednesday.

“Cinema halls/theatres/multiplexes/drama theatres will be allowed to open with 50 per cent of their seating capacity in areas outside the containment zones only, with effect from 5 November,” the order states.

However, it has been clarified that no food will be allowed inside the halls. Before opening the halls, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a series of meetings with various stakeholders.

Similarly, swimming pools, yoga institutes, and sports like badminton, tennis, squash, indoor shooting ranges will open with physical distancing norms.