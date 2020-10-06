Cinema halls to open with 50% capacity from October 15

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday announced that cinema halls will reopen Oct 15 onwards with 50 per cent capacity. Unveiling details of Unlock 5, the minister said that all theatres must maintain one-seat distance.

Read | States can take call on reopening schools; cinemas, B2B exhibitions from October 15: MHA

All Covid-19 guidelines and standard operating protocols (SOPs) issued by the I&B Ministry must be followed at all cinema halls and theatres, he added.

The “reopening” guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) that virtually opened up the whole country also further relaxed restrictions on religious, political, social and other gatherings by entirely lifting the cap of 100 people after October 15. However in closed spaces, a maximum of 50% hall capacity will be allowed with a ceiling of 200 persons.

:black_medium_small_square:️Cinema halls to reopen from 15th October :black_medium_small_square:️To operate with 50% occupancy :black_medium_small_square:️Only packed food to be allowed :black_medium_small_square:️Proper ventilation and AC temperature in the range of 24 to 30 degree Celsius SOP for exhibition of films:arrow_down: pic.twitter.com/cFDwAZMA3Z — PIB India (@PIB_India) October 6, 2020

International air travel other than those permitted by the government will also continue to remain suspended. Lockdown in containment zones will continue till October 31.

The guidelines are no more called “unlock guidelines”, which were issued for months since June, but “re-opening” guidelines, with the government indicating that most of the restrictions have been lifted except in containment zones.