Cinema halls to open with 50% capacity from October 15

DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 06 2020, 11:07 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2020, 11:09 ist
A worker does maintenance work at a cinema hall as part of preparations for a possible reopening after the government eased lockdown restrictions in Chennai. Credit: AFP

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday announced that cinema halls will reopen Oct 15 onwards with 50 per cent capacity. Unveiling details of Unlock 5, the minister said that all theatres must maintain one-seat distance.

All Covid-19 guidelines and standard operating protocols (SOPs) issued by the I&B Ministry must be followed at all cinema halls and theatres, he added.

The “reopening” guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) that virtually opened up the whole country also further relaxed restrictions on religious, political, social and other gatherings by entirely lifting the cap of 100 people after October 15. However in closed spaces, a maximum of 50% hall capacity will be allowed with a ceiling of 200 persons.

International air travel other than those permitted by the government will also continue to remain suspended. Lockdown in containment zones will continue till October 31.

The guidelines are no more called “unlock guidelines”, which were issued for months since June, but “re-opening” guidelines, with the government indicating that most of the restrictions have been lifted except in containment zones.

