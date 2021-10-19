CISCE postpones first term exam for classes 10, 12

CISCE board postpones first term exam for classes 10, 12

The exams for the two classes were scheduled to begin from November 15

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 19 2021, 22:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2021, 22:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Tuesday postponed the first term exam for classes 10 and 12 due to reasons "beyond" its control, according to officials.

Also read: CBSE class 10 exams from November 30, class 12 exams from December 1

"CISCE has decided to postpone class 10 and 12 first semester examination for 2021-22 session due to reasons beyond our control. All stakeholders will be informed of a revised schedule in due course of time," board chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon said in an order.

The exams for the two classes were scheduled to begin from November 15. 

